MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 48-year-old Fridley man who was struck last week by a vehicle in Columbia Heights died Thursday from his injuries.

According to police, Erik Johnstone was hit Dec. 15 by a 21-year-old driver from Chaska at the intersection of University Avenue and 40th Avenue Northeast just before 7 p.m. An initial investigation indicates Johnstone stepped into oncoming traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.