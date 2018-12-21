Westin Hotels & Resorts announces the hiring of Solomon Shaheer as executive chef of BANK Restaurant located within the Westin Minneapolis. Shaheer has developed a new winter menu that debuted on December 1, 2018.

New Year’s Eve Great Gatsby Party

Step back in time and celebrate the New Year at Bank Restaurant showcasing a prix five-course Chef’s menu featuring braised short ribs, grilled seafood salad, and sweet potato gnocchi. After dinner we will host a soiree with a special guest DJ, dancing and a complimentary midnight champagne toast all in the style of 1920’s Great Gatsby and BANK’s art deco atmosphere. The Chef’s five-course menu will be offered at 6 & 8 p.m. at $70 per person with a paired wine supplement for $30.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

BANK will be open from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

RECIPE

Roasted Squash Napoleon

Roasted Butternut and acorn squash

1. Preheat 250*F

2. Peal and cut squash into separate sheet pans with pan spray underneath

3. Place in the oven and cook for about 45 minutes

4. Remove from oven and place in the cooler

Port infused Figs

1. Quarter a handful of dried figs first removing the stems

2. Place the figs into a small sauce pot and submerge with Port

3. Turn on heat and simmer until au sec

Mascarpone Cream

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1 cup mascarpone

• ½ cup powdered sugar

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

1. Mix heavy cream, sugar and vanilla in the small kitchen mixer until softs peak form

2. Leave mascarpone out at room temp to soften

3. Fold whip cream into mascarpone until fully incorporated

Pumpkin and Flax Seed Tuile

• 1 ¾ oz chopped pumpkin seeds

• 1 ¾ oz butter

• 1 tbs orange juice

• 1 oz flour

• 2 2/3 oz powdered sugar

• ½ oz flaxseed

1. In saucepan melt butter then add orange juice and corn syrup

2. Mix in the flour, powdered sugar, and seeds to the OJ butter mix and let rest

3. Preheat convection oven to 300*F

4. Spread mix thinly onto a baking silpat on a sheet tray, place into oven for 10 minutes

5. Remove and let cool

6. Once cool, break apart into pieces the size of the palm of your hand

Candied Orange Peel

• 2 oranges

• 1/4 cup water

• 1/2 cup sugar

1. Take 2 peeled oranges, removing any pith on the zest

2. Take water and add sugar into a small sauce pan bring to a boil

3. Simmer for 10 minutes

4. Add orange zest and continue cooking until the zest becomes translucent

5. Remove and place on a tray and put back into the oven until crisp

Lastly layer all preparations and garnish with candied orange peel