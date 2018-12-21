MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Wisconsin have released a video showing a gas main explosion over the summer that killed a firefighter and injured 11 others.

On July 10, authorities say an improperly marked gas line led to the explosion in downtown Sun Prairie, which destroyed numerous downtown buildings.

Dashcam video of the explosion was released Thursday after officials announced no charges would be filed in the incident.

The widow of the Wisconsin volunteer firefighter who was killed is suing over the explosion.