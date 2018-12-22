  • WCCO 4On Air

Golden Gophers, University Of Minnesota, Women's Basketball

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenisha Bell scored 28 points with nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals, Taiye Bello had a double-double and No. 13 Minnesota finished the nonconference season unbeaten with a 91-71 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Destiny Pitts scored 19 points for the Golden Gophers (11-0) and Bello had her sixth double-double this season with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Annalese Lamke contributed 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Minnesota struggled from 3-point range, going 4 of 12, but cleaned up at the foul line, making 31 of 40 free throws.

The Golden Gophers, off to the third-best start in school history, had a 17-0 run in the second quarter to take control, with nine points coming on free throws. The Rams missed four shots and had five turnovers in the near five-minute drought.

Elemy Colome had 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Rams (5-6) and reserve Marta Vargas scored 15.

