MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Chisago County Sheriff Richard Duncan is facing several criminal charges after being accused of sexually harassing an employee.

RELATED: Fmr. Chisago Co. Sheriff Accused Of Bizarre Blackmail Scheme

He is charged with stalking, making threats of violence, and misconduct of a public officer. He retired in April, citing health reasons.

An outside investigation found Duncan sexually harassed a female employee late last year when he was still the sheriff.

Due to a conflict of interest, officials in Anoka County are handling the case.