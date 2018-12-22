MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Chisago County Sheriff Richard Duncan is facing several criminal charges after being accused of sexually harassing an employee.
He is charged with stalking, making threats of violence, and misconduct of a public officer. He retired in April, citing health reasons.
An outside investigation found Duncan sexually harassed a female employee late last year when he was still the sheriff.
Due to a conflict of interest, officials in Anoka County are handling the case.