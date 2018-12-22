MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people, including two children, were airlifted to hospitals Saturday after a train struck their car at 460th Street and Highway 10 in Otter Tail County.

Authorities received a report of the crash just before 3:30 p.m. Three of the four occupants in the car were life-flighted to surrounding hospitals following the crash. Those airlifted include a woman and two female children.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.