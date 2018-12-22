MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a vehicle struck a home’s gas meter Saturday morning in north Minneapolis.

It happened at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of North 35th and Penn avenues, and led to a minimal neighborhood evacuation, according to police.

Residents were allowed to return home by early afternoon, and there were no injuries.

This is the second car-versus-home crash in the neighborhood in the past four days. Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday that severely damaged a home on the 4000 block of Penn Avenue North.