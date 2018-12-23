PERHAM, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and two children were seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a train in Otter Tail County.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 3:25 p.m. Saturday northwest of Perham. The injured occupants of the car were taken to the Perham hospital and then transported by air ambulance to other hospitals.

The sheriff’s office says there was a fourth person in the car, but did not say whether that person was hurt. Names of those involved have not been released.

Authorities say the rural crossing has stop signs and crossbucks but no crossing arms. No further details were available.

