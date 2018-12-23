ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is looking for answers after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a dog park in St. Paul Sunday morning.

Police say just after midnight Saturday, they were alerted to a body lying in the parking lot of a dog park at the intersection of Arlington Avenue East and Arkwright Street North. When authorities arrived, they declared the man dead.

The body has been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, where officials will determine the official cause of death. Police say the investigation is open and ongoing.

They urge anyone with information to contact St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.