ELY, Minn. (WCCO) — Two Ely men are credited with creating a giant Christmas carousel on Burntside Lake.

Joe Bianco and Cam Regan outfitted the Christmas-themed ice carousel with lights, and Youtube user Taylor Johnson posted a video of it in action — paired with Christmas music.

Johnson told WCCO it took about a day to make the cuts in the ice with a chainsaw, and a month to create the ice luminaries. A trolling motor allows the ice to spin, keeping it from freezing over again. Johnson says when the ice stops spinning, it freezes over within about 12 hours.

Johnson said Bianco creates the carousel for his family and has done it for the past three years. Because the property is remote, the family has not invited the public to view it in person.

Check out Johnson’s video below.