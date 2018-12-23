OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining to help the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-112 on Sunday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 points and Robert Covington added 13 for the Timberwolves.

Oklahoma City’s Paul George scored 31 points, but he missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder, who had won four straight, including a victory at Utah on Saturday night.

The Timberwolves led for most of the first half, but the Thunder rallied and took a 63-53 lead into the break. George, who sat out part of the first quarter with two fouls, scored 15 points in the second.

Minnesota outscored Oklahoma City 33-17 in the third quarter to take an 86-80 advantage into the fourth. The Timberwolves pushed the lead up to 10 as Westbrook returned to action with about eight minutes remaining. George hit a jumper to tie it at 104 with just under three minutes left in regulation to set up the finish.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Chicago on Wednesday.

Thunder: At Houston on Tuesday.

