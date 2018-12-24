MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 57-year-old Crystal man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife inside their home last year.

On Monday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Dennis Sandland specifically pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder.

Freeman says Sandland also admitted to two aggravating factors, which include that his wife, 53-year-old Sandra Kay Sandland, was particularly vulnerable and suffered particular cruelty.

According to court documents, Dennis Sandland called two of his children at 6 p.m. on July 12, 2017 to say he had killed their mother.

Officers arrived at his residence on the 4800 block of Yates Avenue North just before 6:30 p.m. They said Dennis Sandland came out of the home briefly but refused to surrender and ran back inside.

The SWAT team was called, and Dennis Sandland surrendered without incident about two hours later.

Sandra Sandland was found dead on a bed, and a gun was lying next to her. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says she had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say they overheard Dennis Sandland say at the hospital that he was angry with his wife and shot her in the head.

Tests showed that the defendant had been drinking the night of the murder, with a blood-alcohol level of .094. Police say they had been at the home once in 2010 on a domestic disturbance call. His family says he had been violent with is wife in the past.

Sentencing is set for January 2. As part of the negotiated settlement, Dennis Sandland is expected to be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.