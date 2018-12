MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire investigators in Minneapolis are trying to figure out what caused a house to catch fire overnight.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Sheridan Avenue.

Firefighters tell us this home was being remodeled, and while they’re not sure what caused it, they do not think it was suspicious.

No one was hurt in the fire itself, but one firefighter had to be treated for a minor injury, after slipping and falling.