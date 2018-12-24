MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has pleaded guilty with fatally stabbing a woman in Shakopee in what authorities describe as domestic violence.
Police say 27-year-old Enedelia Perez Garia died during a fight at a residence Aug. 12. Thirty-five-year-old Fraider Diaz-Carbajal was treated at the hospital for self-inflicted injuries.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to an assault in progress at the house and arrived to find Garcia dead with Diaz-Carbajal lying on top of her, also suffering from serious wounds. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, while Diaz-Carbajal was treated for laceration and stab wounds.
Last week, Diaz-Carbajal pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He’ll remain at the Scott County Jail until he’s sentenced on March 15.
The murder case gained national attention when the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Diaz-Carbajal is in the country illegally. They released the following statement:
On Aug. 20, deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed an immigration detainer with the Scott County (Minnesota) Jail on Fraider Diaz Carbajal, an illegal alien from Mexico, for suspected immigration violations, following his local arrest for second-degree murder.
Diaz-Carbajal has a criminal history that includes numerous misdemeanor convictions, including three DUIs and one for domestic assault. On Dec. 17, 2012, a federal immigration judge ordered Diaz-Carbajal removed (deported) to Mexico; ICE officers removed him two days later. Since then he illegally re-entered the United States, which is a felony. He remains in local custody pending adjudication of his criminal charges.
An online fundraising sponsor says Diaz-Carbajal was Garcia’s former boyfriend.
