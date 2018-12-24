  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Paul say a 16-year-old boy is in custody Monday in connection to the weekend killing of another teenage boy.

The St. Paul Police Department says that homicide investigators arrested the teenager for the Sunday killing of 15-year-old Angel Gabriel Reyeshernandez.

Police found Reyeshernandez dead early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a dog park at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Arkwright Street, on the city’s east side.

The juvenile arrested in Reyeshernandez’s death was not immediately identified.

Reyeshernandez’s death was the city’s 17th homicide of the year year.

Details on his cause of death have yet to be released.

