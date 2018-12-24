MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re planning to travel after Christmas, be prepared for a messy drive home.

The National Weather Service says there’s increasing confidence of a winter storm hitting the Upper Midwest late Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

As to where exactly the storm will hit and how much snow will fall, it’s still too early to say.

Prepare for a Winter Storm this week. Update your travel plans if necessary. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/29D2JJBkv2 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 24, 2018

The highest chance of heavy snow looks to fall in a band from southwestern Minnesota to the North Shore.

Some communities, particularly in southeastern Minnesota and even parts of the Twin Cities metro, could see mostly rain.

Weather officials are advising those who plan to travel later this week to keep an eye on the forecast.