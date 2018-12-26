MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Christmas Day shooting in northern Minnesota left one man injured and another dead.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officials are searching for 29-year-old Jerome Diante Spann in connection to the Tuesday night shooting in Hibbing, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth.

The BCA says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Third Avenue East. Inside, police found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of them was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has yet to be released.

The other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The BCA says Spann fled the scene of the shooting in a car with another man. The two are believed to be headed for St. Paul, where Spann has relatives.

Spann is to be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 218-263-3601.