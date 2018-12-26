By Jennifer Mayerle
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police warn people in the Twin Cities to be on the lookout for a suspected killer with ties to the area.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jerome Spann is wanted for shooting two men in Hibbing on Christmas.

People in the metro who know Spann told WCCO they called police when they learned he’s wanted for killing a man, and shooting another. At least one family has asked for police protection.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Christmas night, about three hours north at a home on 3rd Avenue East in Hibbing.

“You know, it’s scary when you live right next door and you see two people get, you know. They lay one right in the snow out front and one in the sidewalk. You know, that’s scary,” neighbor Barbara Peternell said.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension warns Spann and another man may have driven to St. Paul where he has relatives. Spann has a criminal history in Ramsey County that leads back to 2009.

Most are traffic violations, but he was convicted twice of carrying a pistol without a permit, most recently last year.

People who know the 6 foot 1 inch, 210 lb Spann, and his neighbors to the north, want him to turn himself in, or for police to find him.

“Are they going to catch him? How do they know he’s not going to go kill somebody else,” Peternell said.

WCCO learned Spann and the victims knew each other. One man died at the hospital, the other was treated and released. So far investigators have not released a motive.

Investigators do consider Spann armed and dangerous. If you see him, don’t approach him. Just call 911.

