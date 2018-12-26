ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are preparing to unveil their first 10 bills soon after they take control of the Minnesota House next month.

Incoming House speaker Melissa Hortman tells Minnesota Public Radio the new majority’s plan mirrors the platform that her caucus issued in September.

That plan emphasized accessible and affordable health care through a MinnesotaCare buy-in option, paid sick time and family leave, education, and improvements to public infrastructure.

Hortman says the package will also include a gun violence prevention measure and a bill to change the legal standard for sexual harassment cases.

The Brooklyn Park Democrat says her caucus plans to unveil the bills Jan. 9, the day after the session convenes and one day before official bill filing opens.

Republicans still hold a one-seat majority in the Minnesota Senate.

