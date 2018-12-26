MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body of a missing man was recovered from White Iron Lake in Northern Minnesota after he and a woman fell through the ice on a snowmobile last week.

Kenneth Wildenauer, 60, was pulled from the lake Wednesday after he was first reported missing on Christmas Eve. His companion, Debbie Senarighi, 60, was pulled from the lake late Monday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said Wildenauer and Senarighi were last seen at Tanks bar in Babbitt on Friday night. Police say the couple’s snowmobile apparently broke through thin ice as they neared Beargrease Island.