From the Minneapolis Miracle, Minnesota hosting the Super Bowl, to Twins’ Joe Mauer’s retirement, here are the biggest Minnesota sports stories from 2018.

Minneapolis Miracle

It was a catch and touchdown that will be remembered throughout the ages. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught a last-minute pass and a Saints defensive back missed a tackle. And the Vikings were on their way to the NFC Championship. Things, at least for that moment, were wonderful for Vikings fans.

Minnesota Hosts Super Bowl

Wild Asst Coach Misses Game To Watch Son

While the Minnesota Vikings didn’t quite make it to the big game, Minneapolis at least got to host it! It brought in hordes of NFL fans and a lot of money.

Vikings Sign QB Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson did not attend the team’s game against Edmonton in March. Instead he went to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, watching his son compete for the Minnetonka Skippers in the Class 2-A state title game. “Those moments with your kids you can’t get back,” he said.

Vadnais Heights Sports Center Collapses

After years and years of a seemingly endless quarterback carousel, the Minnesota Vikings made a big move to sign what they believed to be a franchise quarterback, Kirk Cousins. He got a 3-year deal worth $84 million. Time will tell if the signing was a successful one.

Don Lucia Steps Down As Gopher Hockey Coach

The Vadnais Heights Sports Center dome collapsed in April due to the weight of freezing rain and heavy, wet snow. Repairs took months for the 2,000 seat sports center.

After 19 seasons, Don Lucia stepped down as head coach of the University of Minnesota’s men’s hockey team. Despite having success playing in the Big Ten, the Gophers have struggled with fan attendance in recent years. Lucia has also been unable to keep many of the top hockey players in the Twin Cities from playing at other colleges.

Lucia will remain with Gopher Athletics as a special assistant to Athletic Director Mark Coyle through June 30, 2019.

Vikings Fan Unwittingly Meets Her #1 Favorite Player

New Ulm Dance Coach Loses Job Over Living With Fiancé

Vikings legend Tommy Kramer said he was at a hotel pool and noticed a woman who had a Vikings logo tattooed to her arm. He asked her who her favorite player was and she responded, “Tommy Kramer.” The rest, as they say, was history.

Allianz Field Nearly Open in St. Paul

A high school coach says she was given an ultimatum: Say your wedding vows or say good-bye to your job. Melissa Marti served as head dance coach at Cathedral High School for 15 years. She says the Catholic school in New Ulm refused to renew her contract because she lives with her fiancé. The story proved controversial with supporters on both sides.

WCCO’s Mark Rosen To Retire

Crews have been busy completing the new stadium and home of Minnesota United FC. In December, the sports team announced it will take the pitch at the field for the first time in April of 2019.

Twins Release Paul Molitor As Manager

When you think Minnesota sports, you think Mark Rosen. He’s been covering our teams for five decades at WCCO. But as the song goes, nothing lasts forever. And so the time came in October for Rosen to share the news that he has decided to retire from WCCO. We at WCCO wish him and his family all the best!

Lindsay Whalen Debuts As Coach For Gophers, Destroy Opponent

The Minnesota Twins announced they’re going in a new direction in 2019, and fired Paul Molitor as the club’s manager. They later announced 37-year-old Rocco Baldelli as the next manager, making him the youngest manager in Major League Baseball.

Timberwolves Trade Jimmy Butler To 76ers

Lindsay Whalen took the court with her new team in a 70-49 victory over New Hampshire in one of the most-anticipated debuts in women’s college basketball this year. Three months after announcing her retirement from the WNBA, Whalen has begun her full-time focus on the program she once helped build.

Joe Mauer Retires

Jimmy Butler got his wish: He’s out of Minnesota. The team traded the All-Star forward to the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler and Justin Patton were traded to Philadelphia for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless, along with a 2022 second-round draft pick.

Usually reserved and private, Joe Mauer shared a heartfelt goodbye and thank you with Twins Territory in November. After 15 seasons, the home town hero officially retired.

“I want to thank you for taking a chance on a St. Paul kid back in 2001. I never wanted to play anywhere else. It’s been a true honor to wear one jersey all those years,” Mauer said. “I’m going to raise my kids here. My family is here, born and raised. I was a Twins fan before I was a Twin, and I’m going to be a Twins fan after I’m done being a player.”

Gophers Beat Wisconsin, Get Axe Back

Vikings Offensive Coordinator Fired

A memorable night for Minnesota was made sweeter by beating the Wisconsin Badgers on the road to take back the Axe for the first time since 2003. They won in Madison for the first time since 1994.

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense struggled against the Seattle Seahawks on prime time television in December – and was enough to cost the offensive coordinator his job. The team relieved John DeFilippo of his duties as offensive coordinator.

Kevin Strefanski was elevated to interim offensive coordinator and will handle play-calling duties, the team said. The team went on to beat the Dolphins and the Lions under his helm.

Frustrated Vikings Fan Tries To Sell U.S. Bank Stadium On Craigslist

Following the frustrating loss that led to the offensive coordinator firing, a Minnesota Vikings fan appears to have hit a breaking point and he’s willing to give up the Vikings’ new home. Matt B posted a Craigslist add trying to sell the downtown Minneapolis stadium for a $1 billion. His post said the occupants are a team that only has success in breaking the hearts of fans. Also included with the stadium is a $84 million quarterback who, he says, can’t win against teams with winning records.