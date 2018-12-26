Filed Under:Sleep, Study, WCCO Mid-Morning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – How much would you spend for a “perfect night” of sleep?

According to a recent study from One Poll, conducted on behalf of the company Mattress Firm, Americans report they’d happily spend $290 a night if it’d guarantee them restful, deep sleep.

In case you’re wondering, that factors out to more than $100,000 a year.

The study, which surveyed over 3,000 Americans, also found that the average American gets about 6 hours and 20 minutes of sleep a night – that’s quite a bit less than the recommended minimum of 7 hours.

The study also found that Americans generally report 99 nights of “terrible” sleep while getting slightly more nights (106) of “perfect” sleep.

