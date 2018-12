MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is warning drivers to slow down after several crashes and spinouts have already been reported across the Twin Cities metro.

The State Patrol says conditions are poor across much of western Minnesota.

Crashes and spinouts are piling up in the metro and road conditions are poor across much of western Minnesota. Check road conditions at https://t.co/AOQI2lO7cB before hitting the road in the AM. Slow down & give yourself extra time. #mnwx — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) December 27, 2018

To check road conditions, you can visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website. To stay up to date with weather conditions throughout Minnesota, stay with WCCO’s weather team.