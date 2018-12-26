MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vikings star receiver Stefon Diggs went all out for his mom this Christmas.

The 25-year-old behind last year’s iconic “Minneapolis Miracle” surprised his mom Tuesday with a new car: a white Mercedes SUV.

He shared the surprise with a video on Twitter, which has since been viewed nearly a million times.

“You get one mom,” Diggs wrote. “Here’s something for the lady that put up with all my craziness.”

You get 1 mom… here’s something for the lady that put up with all my craziness. Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/tfGLD4WQxY — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 25, 2018

In July, the Vikings signed Diggs, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, to a $72 million, 5-year contract extension.

This weekend, Diggs and the Vikings will be fighting for a spot in the playoffs at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings are slated to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.