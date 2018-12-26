MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As holiday travelers make their way back home Wednesday, a winter storm is descending on Minnesota, threatening to leave the western part of the state under a blanket of snow up to a foot deep.

But for those in the Twin Cities, the snow that’ll fall Wednesday will likely be washed away by rain Thursday, which could lead to slippery roads for the Friday morning commute.

Winter storm will affect central and southern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin later today into Friday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/FOMIHVjgFO — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 26, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued to a winter storm warning for most of western and northern Minnesota. It goes into effect Wednesday afternoon and is expected to last until Friday morning.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for a swath of Minnesota just southeast of the winter storm warning, and it includes the Twin Cities metro area.

Snow totals in western and northern Minnesota are expected to range between 6 to 12 inches, with totals possibly higher in west-central Minnesota.

Those traveling through the area Wednesday evening and Thursday morning should expect to encounter reduced visibility due to blowing snow, as well as slight ice accumulation.

As for the Twin Cities, a few inches of snow are expected to stack up Wednesday, but they won’t stick around long.

Weather officials say warm air is expected to surge into southern Minnesota on Thursday, bringing rain, which will wash away much of the fresh snow.

However, Friday is forecasted to bring chilly temperatures, which could lead to freezing and slippery roads during the morning commute.

Looking toward the weekend, the cold temperatures are expected to linger into Saturday before a warm-up comes on Sunday.

Temperatures look to be below average for the start of next week.