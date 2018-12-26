MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The YMCA is extending help this winter break to families, even if they’re not members of the Y.

More than 15 percent of children in Minnesota don’t get enough food at home, and many families rely on reduced or free school meals during the year.

So from now until January 6th, families can stop by any YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities for a free bag of groceries, while supplies last.

“Absolutely no questions asked, no stipulations,” Greg Waibel, chief operating officers of YMCA Greater Twin Cities said. “As you can see, people come by and decide if that’s somethings that they need. Feel free to take it for yourself or somebody else that you may know that’s suffering from food insecurity.”

The food is made available through The Sheridan Story and John W. Mooty Foundation.