  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Groceries, YMCA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The YMCA is extending help this winter break to families, even if they’re not members of the Y.

More than 15 percent of children in Minnesota don’t get enough food at home, and many families rely on reduced or free school meals during the year.

So from now until January 6th, families can stop by any YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities for a free bag of groceries, while supplies last.

“Absolutely no questions asked, no stipulations,” Greg Waibel, chief operating officers of YMCA Greater Twin Cities said. “As you can see, people come by and decide if that’s somethings that they need. Feel free to take it for yourself or somebody else that you may know that’s suffering from food insecurity.”

The food is made available through The Sheridan Story and John W. Mooty Foundation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.