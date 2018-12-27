MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow is still falling heavy to the west and north of the Twin Cities, but the metro area also saw some snow.

It warmed up enough overnight to switch over to rain, but driving conditions are still impacted, and may be downright poor across much of western Minnesota.

The latest figures from the Minnesota State Patrol reflect that. Officers say that there have been 270 crashes since 6 p.m. Wednesday, statewide, with 20 of those involving injury.

However, the State Patrol reports that none of the crashes they’re reporting involved fatalities.

Additionally, there have been 270 vehicles spun out or off the road, with eight jack-knifed semis.

To check road conditions, you can visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website. To stay up to date with weather conditions throughout Minnesota, stay with WCCO’s weather team.