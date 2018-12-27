MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his acquaintance.

The incident happened over the weekend at the Arlington-Arkwright Dog Park in St. Paul. Police say they were flagged down by Oscar Edwardo Cervantes just after midnight.

Cervantes told police his friend had been shot after the two of them were approached by four black men in a car and challenged them to a fight. He said that his friend was shot because “we are from the west side.”

Police found the 15-year-old boy’s body in a snow bank near the park’s parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The criminal complaint against Cervantes says that he changed his story multiple times while being interviewed following the boy’s death, and when they told him they believed he wasn’t telling the truth, he asked for a lawyer.

A witness came to police with a Snapchat video that Cervantes sent out near midnight on the night of the crime, showing himself pointing a gun at the camera and also at his friend.

The complaint also includes reports from other witnesses who said Cervantes shot the victim in the head in a residence and then asked them to help him dispose of the body. They said that, because Cervantes had a gun, they helped him move the body into the vehicle, along with a couch that had become covered in blood.