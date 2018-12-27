MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mohamed Noor’s attorneys have requested access to a squad car for an independent examination on Friday, citing a specific lunar phase as part of the reason for the request.

“The moon is set to be in the same phase on 12-28-2018, as it was on 7-15-2017, so access to a squad on 12-28-2018, would be most helpful,” the request reads.

Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond on July 15, 2017.

RELATED: Judge Grants Addition Of 2nd-Degree Murder Charge Against Mohamed Noor

As stated in the motion, Noor’s attorneys say the state “has failed to preserve the Squad car used in this alleged offense,” so the defense says it wants an opportunity to independently gather information, make measurements and allow testing and analysis as part of its own examination.

Earlier this month, a Hennepin County judge granted the addition of an intentional, second-degree murder charge against Noor.

RELATED: MPD Officer Who Shot Woman Identified As Mohamed Noor

In July 2017, Australian native Ruszczyk Damond had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her southwest Minneapolis home. Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor and his partner Matthew Harrity responded to the 911 call.

Police say when Ruszczyk Damond approached the squad car, Noor reached across his partner in the driver’s seat, then shot and killed Damond.

Noor’s trial begins in April 2019.