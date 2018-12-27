A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen in Moscow on March 23, 2018. A public apology by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, on March 22, 2018 failed to quell outrage over the hijacking of personal data from millions of people, as critics demanded the social media giant go much further to protect privacy. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS Local) — Instagram won’t get many double taps for their newest update. The social media site updated their app on Thursday and users weren’t too happy.

The update now has users tap or swipe horizontally through their feed, versus vertically.

The updated app looks like how users scroll through the Instagram story feature.

Within hours of the release, Instagram had already apologized for the update and rolled it back.

Many users took to Twitter to vent their feelings.

people: the new instagram update is ugly.

*instagram 2 mins later changing it back*

instagram: pic.twitter.com/DDdtJesqDq — philip (@BBTribe) December 27, 2018

Trying to scroll through the new Instagram. pic.twitter.com/kZkktfiHqQ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 27, 2018

when you see the new instagram update pic.twitter.com/nfv9GS0yWX — amy (@irlsloth) December 27, 2018

Me trying to go through my feed after the new Instagram update pic.twitter.com/FVrLA8tY7L — tommii boii; (@itstommiiboii) December 27, 2018

