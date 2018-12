MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are adding some power to the plate.

The team signed 38-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal for a reported $14 million.

He’ll fill the designated hitter role and can mentor the younger line up.

Cruz is one of the most consistent and dangerous power hitters in baseball.

Last year he hit 37 home runs and 97 RBIs for the Mariners.