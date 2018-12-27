Filed Under:Heavy Snow, Matt Brickman, Snowstorm, Winter Storm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rain is melting the snow that fell in the metro, but major parts of MN are waking up to impressive snowfall totals Thursday morning. And it’s not quite over yet.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, the winter storm that began on Wednesday has dumped several inches of snow on major parts of northern and western Minnesota.

More than 7 inches has been reported by WCCO Weather Watchers in northwestern cities like Underwood and Ottertail.

That snow will continue through the day Thursday.

“Up north, spots like Brainerd, Bemidji and out west towards Alexandria, should see close to a foot of snow by the time this wraps up,” Brickman said.

Blizzard warnings are issued in extreme northwestern Minnesota where strong winds could create snowdrifts and limited visibility.

Brickman says snow should taper off by Friday morning.

In the metro, there should just be rain for most of the day until colder temperatures arrive in the evening and snow returns.

Temperatures drop into Saturday.

Colder temperatures mean roads could be slippery and icy, so motorists should use caution.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.