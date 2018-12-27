MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rain is melting the snow that fell in the metro, but major parts of MN are waking up to impressive snowfall totals Thursday morning. And it’s not quite over yet.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, the winter storm that began on Wednesday has dumped several inches of snow on major parts of northern and western Minnesota.

More than 7 inches has been reported by WCCO Weather Watchers in northwestern cities like Underwood and Ottertail.

5am snow totals from @WCCO weather watchers. A couple of big numbers in western MN already. Just rain for the day a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) December 27, 2018

That snow will continue through the day Thursday.

“Up north, spots like Brainerd, Bemidji and out west towards Alexandria, should see close to a foot of snow by the time this wraps up,” Brickman said.

Blizzard warnings are issued in extreme northwestern Minnesota where strong winds could create snowdrifts and limited visibility.

Brickman says snow should taper off by Friday morning.

Here’s a look at road conditions. Pink means completely snow covered. Wet roads in the metro could impact commute times, updates on @WCCO This AM. pic.twitter.com/iDyp4n220x — Kim Johnson (@KimJohnsonWCCO) December 27, 2018

In the metro, there should just be rain for most of the day until colder temperatures arrive in the evening and snow returns.

Temperatures drop into Saturday.

Colder temperatures mean roads could be slippery and icy, so motorists should use caution.