MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a short holiday week, but you’re still allowed to be Workin’ for the Weekend.

If you have out of town guests to keep busy, check out these events.

Ring In The New Year At Como Zoo!

Bring the whole family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate with party animals in a whole new way.

Hundreds of thousands of pieces of colorful biodegradable confetti will rain down at noon on Dec. 31 and again on Jan. 1.

There will also be a DJ and games.

Twin Cities Trolley Lights Tour

‘Tis the season for holiday lights galore!

Hop on the Twin Cities Trolley for a two-hour tour of dazzling holiday lights through the suburbs in the northwest metro.

The tours are Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., meeting at the Sheraton Minneapolis West Hotel.

Treats and Christmas music are provided.

Model Railroad Museum

Have a train-lover in your family? Take them to the Twin City Model Railroad Museum for Night Trains!

Every Saturday through February, the lights are turned down, the buildings and street lights come on.