MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state audit of the Mason City school district has uncovered more than $2.1 million in improper disbursements consisting largely of salary overpayments.

The audit report released Friday says more than $1.3 million was salary to 66 employees that exceeded the authorized pay and increases approved by the school board. The figure also included other monetary benefits, such as vehicle and cellphone allowances given without board approval to some employees.

The audit says hundreds of thousands more in improper disbursements covered district contributions to retirement and annuity accounts.

District officials had expressed concerns about district spending to state audit officials in August 2017 before the state officials released a reaudit report for fiscal year 2015. The new audit covered July 2009 through August 2017.

The school board president didn’t immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press.

