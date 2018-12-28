NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Nueske\'s bacon from Quality Eats on display at the 2016 New York Taste presented by Citi hosted by New York Magazine on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Whether hosting your own New Year’s Eve celebration or heading over to family or friends, it’s great to have some go-to, goof proof appetizers that come together quickly, and are proven crowd pleasers for both kids and adults. Terri Chaffer of Love that Olive in Maple Grove is an expert at creating these kinds of quick and easy recipes.

Roast Beef Roll-Ups

Ingredients

Havarti cheese

red bell pepper, thinly sliced

Arugula

Deli roast beef, sliced thin

Golden Honey Mustard (available at Love That Olive)

Aged Balsamic vinegar (available at Love That Olive)

green onion, chopped (optional)

Directions

Slice Havarti into ¼” square sticks

Slice red pepper into thin strips

Place Havarti stick, thin slice of red pepper and leaf of arugula on a long piece of thinly sliced Deli roast beef

Roll up and pierce through with an appetizer skewer

Smear Golden Honey Mustard on plate

Plate beef skewers on top and drizzle Aged Balsamic across

Sprinkle chopped onions on top and serve

Candied Bacon and Blue Cheese Bruschetta

Ingredients

French Bread, sliced

bacon

Cambozola Blue cheese

1 pear, sliced

Orange EVOO (available at Love That Olive)

The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce (available at Love That Olive)

Pear Balsamic vinegar (available at Love That Olive)

EVOO Spray (available at Love That Olive)

Directions

Slice bread, brush with Orange EVOO, then toast or fry in pan

Cook bacon, drain, then crumble back into fry pan with The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce. Cook until sticky

Cool on foil that has been sprayed with Olive Oil Spray

Top toast with Cambozola Blue cheese, slice of pear, and crumbled bacon

Bake in oven at 350˚F. until cheese is melty (only 3-5 minutes)

Drizzle with Pear Balsamic and Orange EVOO

Caramel Apple Cream Cheese Spread

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese

½ jar Coops Salted Caramel Sauce (available at Love That Olive)

Toffee bits

Sliced apples, pears and pretzels for serving

Directions

Place cream cheese on a serving dish

Pour the caramel sauce, as much as you want, evenly over the cream cheese

Sprinkle with a generous helping of toffee bits

Serve with sliced apples, sliced pears, pretzels or crackers

Cream Cheese Appetizer with Lemon EVOO

Ingredients

1 pkg. 8 oz. Cream Cheese softened

2-3 Tbsp. *Lemon EVOO

2 Tbsp. Honey

¼ C. Dried Cranberries

2-3 Tbsp. *Apricot Balsamic vinegar

Wheat or Rice crackers

Directions