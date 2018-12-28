Whether hosting your own New Year’s Eve celebration or heading over to family or friends, it’s great to have some go-to, goof proof appetizers that come together quickly, and are proven crowd pleasers for both kids and adults. Terri Chaffer of Love that Olive in Maple Grove is an expert at creating these kinds of quick and easy recipes.
Roast Beef Roll-Ups
Ingredients
Havarti cheese
red bell pepper, thinly sliced
Arugula
Deli roast beef, sliced thin
Golden Honey Mustard (available at Love That Olive)
Aged Balsamic vinegar (available at Love That Olive)
green onion, chopped (optional)
Directions
- Slice Havarti into ¼” square sticks
- Slice red pepper into thin strips
- Place Havarti stick, thin slice of red pepper and leaf of arugula on a long piece of thinly sliced Deli roast beef
- Roll up and pierce through with an appetizer skewer
- Smear Golden Honey Mustard on plate
- Plate beef skewers on top and drizzle Aged Balsamic across
- Sprinkle chopped onions on top and serve
Candied Bacon and Blue Cheese Bruschetta
Ingredients
French Bread, sliced
bacon
Cambozola Blue cheese
1 pear, sliced
Orange EVOO (available at Love That Olive)
The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce (available at Love That Olive)
Pear Balsamic vinegar (available at Love That Olive)
EVOO Spray (available at Love That Olive)
Directions
- Slice bread, brush with Orange EVOO, then toast or fry in pan
- Cook bacon, drain, then crumble back into fry pan with The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce. Cook until sticky
- Cool on foil that has been sprayed with Olive Oil Spray
- Top toast with Cambozola Blue cheese, slice of pear, and crumbled bacon
- Bake in oven at 350˚F. until cheese is melty (only 3-5 minutes)
- Drizzle with Pear Balsamic and Orange EVOO
Caramel Apple Cream Cheese Spread
Ingredients
8 oz. cream cheese
½ jar Coops Salted Caramel Sauce (available at Love That Olive)
Toffee bits
Sliced apples, pears and pretzels for serving
Directions
- Place cream cheese on a serving dish
- Pour the caramel sauce, as much as you want, evenly over the cream cheese
- Sprinkle with a generous helping of toffee bits
- Serve with sliced apples, sliced pears, pretzels or crackers
Cream Cheese Appetizer with Lemon EVOO
Ingredients
1 pkg. 8 oz. Cream Cheese softened
2-3 Tbsp. *Lemon EVOO
2 Tbsp. Honey
¼ C. Dried Cranberries
2-3 Tbsp. *Apricot Balsamic vinegar
Wheat or Rice crackers
Directions
- Place cream cheese in a bowl to soften along with the Lemon EVOO
- Stir together as it softens
- Once softened and blended spread on a platter
- Drizzle honey over the cheese
- Top with dried cranberries
- Drizzle with Apricot Balsamic vinegar
- Serve with crackers