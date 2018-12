Piper was surrendered with her brother (G.Q.) because their owner had abandoned them at a family member’s and that person was unable to take care of them, the dogs were too strong. Piper is described as a timid and shy pup but LOVES cuddling on your lap! She is very sweet, she just needs a little more patience and time to get her to feel safe. Note: she is more timid of men.

