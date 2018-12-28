MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the lead up to the New Year, we’ve been talking a lot about resolutions, but a new study shows many people will give up their resolutions as soon as Jan. 12.

Experts say to make your resolutions stick you should focus on what you really want, not what’s trendy.

Set reasonable goals and make a checklist on how to achieve them.

And go public, tell your friends and family, or social networks to get support and decrease your fear of failure.

Click here to read more tips to help you keep your resolutions.