MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A major winter storm that has left roads snow covered and slippery in the Upper Midwest is blamed for at least two fatal crashes.

In North Dakota, the driver of a pickup truck was killed when he collided with another vehicle on a snow-covered highway in Dunn County Thursday. The Highway Patrol says the vehicles crashed when visibility was reduced by blowing snow from a plow. The driver and three passengers in the other vehicle were not hurt.

In Minnesota, a collision between a small bus and an SUV in Sherburne County is blamed on slippery road conditions. A 47-year-old female passenger on the bus was killed. Eight others on the bus and the SUV driver were injured.

