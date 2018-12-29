MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The young Minnesota musician who was fatally stabbed while studying abroad was remembered at her funeral on Saturday.

Sarah Papenheim, 21, was found stabbed to death two weeks ago at her apartment in the Netherlands, where she was studying psychology at Erasmus University. Authorities arrested her roommate in connection with the crime.

As Kate Raddatz shares, Papenheim was concerned about her roommate in the days leading to her death.

“She was just the most special person, whether it was music or her intelligence or her smile,” Adam Pryor said. “Everything about her was just truly off the charts. There’s really no one like her. She’s one of a kind.”

Pryor remembers the first time he met Sarah Papenheim three years ago at a music night in Minneapolis. The two were only teenagers, but Pryor, a keyboardist, was captivated by Papenheim’s drumming skills.

“When she played, I was like, ‘Wow, this girl can really play,'” Pryor said.

Papenheim would become one of Pryor’s closest friends. He said the two kept in touch all the time even while she studied abroad.

In the week leading up to her death, Papenheim texted Pryor, saying her roommate told her he was going to kill three people.

Pryor wasn’t worried, as Papenheim also said she would go to the police.

Papenheim’s mother said her daughter felt her roommate was getting angrier in recent weeks.

Pryor says he’s still processing her death.

“It’s just like, ‘Oh yeah, she’ll be home this winter over break,’ so no it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Pryor said.

Papenheim was studying psychology with a focus on suicide. Her brother took his own life three years ago.

At Papenheim’s funeral in White Bear Township Saturday, her family would remember the loss of a second child.

Pryor said his focus now will be helping his friend’s music live on much longer than her 21 years of life.

“Just about everyone in the blues Minneapolis-St. Paul scene knows exactly who she was,” Pryor said.

Musicians and friends of Papenheim have organized a tribute night of music for her.

The lineup includes Pryor, along with the legendary drummer Jellybean Johnson, who was Papenheim’s mentor.

The event will be held Jan. 6 at the Cabooze and you can buy tickets at the door for $10.

All of the money raised will go to the Papenheim memorial fund.