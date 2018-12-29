MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say representatives of a former officer who fatally shot an Australian woman last year didn’t show up to inspect a department Ford Explorer squad car after a judge granted the defense access for four hours Friday evening.

Police spokesman John Elder said Saturday that Mohamed Noor’s defense didn’t come to the police precinct during the 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. window. An attorney for Noor declined to comment Saturday to The Associated Press.

A judge granted attorneys for a former Minneapolis police officer a chance to gather evidence for their investigation, but it’s unclear if they took the offer.

RELATED: Judge Responds To Officer Noor’s Lawyer’s Request For Squad Car Test

Attorneys for Noor asked for the opportunity to measure and photograph an MPD squad car similar to the one Noor was in when he shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Last July, Noor and another officer responded to her 911 call of a reported assault outside her home.

RELATED: Mohamed Noor’s Attorney: Defense Requests Access To Squad Car During Specific Moon Phase

Police say when Ruszczyk Damond approached the squad car, Noor reached across his partner in the driver’s seat, shot and killed her.

Noor’s attorneys say he acted reasonably because he feared he was in danger.

Their team had until 10 last night to gather evidence at the 5th precinct.