MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are asking for assistance in locating a 24-year-old Stillwater man who has been missing since Dec. 20.

Authorities say Ralph Latrez Bell was last seen at his Stillwater residence around 10 p.m. on Dec. 20. According to police, Bell left the residence in the 1600 block of Greeley Street South after a minor argument.

At 11 p.m. the same night, police located the vehicle Bell was believed to be driving, unoccupied with the engine idling in the 800 block of Cope Avenue West in Roseville.

Bell has not had contact with friends or family since leaving his home. Bell is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored work boots, blue jeans, a navy blue shirt with the letters “TC” on the chest and a green cargo jacket.

Authorities say they are concerned for Bell’s welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stillwater Police Department at 651-439-9381 or dial 911.

