MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You can get a free ride home on Metro Transit if you’re going out in the Twin Cities for New Year’s Eve.

All rides will be free from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. New Year’s morning.

That includes Metro Transit routes buses and the light rail.

But that’s not all: Northstar, including Anoka and MVTA, are also free.

You don’t need a coupon or pass, just hop on.

This is part of a community service program from “Miller Free Rides.”