MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 78-year-old woman died Friday after the vehicle she was driving collided with a semi on Highway 56 at Mower County Road 3 in Windom Township.

Sharon Rose Swallow, of Rose Creek, was traveling westbound on County Road 3 when her vehicle collided with 28-year-old Bricelyn man driving a semi southbound on Highway 56. The crash occurred just before noon.

Police say the roads were snowy and icy.