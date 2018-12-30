MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Our retiring Mark Rosen will do the coin toss for Sunday’s Vikings game as honorary captain.

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game starts at 3:25 p.m.

Longtime Minnesota sports broadcaster @WCCORosen will be our honorary captain for #CHIvsMIN. Rosen announced earlier this year that he will retire on January 10. pic.twitter.com/IHJu0xLXkx — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 28, 2018

This is the last Vikings game of the regular season. The team is trying to get into the playoffs as a wild card. They can do that if they beat the Bears on Sunday or if the Eagles lose to Washington.

Rosen is retiring Jan. 10 after covering Minnesota sports for five decades at WCCO.