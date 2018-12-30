2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Our retiring Mark Rosen will do the coin toss for Sunday’s Vikings game as honorary captain.

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game starts at 3:25 p.m.

This is the last Vikings game of the regular season. The team is trying to get into the playoffs as a wild card. They can do that if they beat the Bears on Sunday or if the Eagles lose to Washington.

RELATED: After 50 Years, Mark Rosen To Retire From WCCO-TV

Rosen is retiring Jan. 10 after covering Minnesota sports for five decades at WCCO.

