MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two boys were booked into the Hennepin County Jail after an alleged kidnapping incident Sunday night in the west metro.

The Hopkins Police Department says the alleged kidnapping happened around 8 p.m. on Blake Road North. A caller reported that a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were abducted in a van.

It was also reported that the suspects were known to the victims and might have a weapon.

Shortly after, police in St. Louis Park spotted the suspect van traveling at a high rate of speed, followed by a witness in another vehicle.

After a brief chase, the van crashed in the area of Highway 100 and Interstate 394.

Five juvenile males were taken into custody and brought to a hospital for an evaluation.

After the boys were released from the hospital, two of them were booked into the Hennepin County Jail, pending formal charges.

Police say the two victims were able to escape the van.

However, one of them was hurt during his escape and was brought to a hospital for treatment.

More information on the incident is expected to be released at a news conference Monday afternoon.