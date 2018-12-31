MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people were injured Monday evening when a pickup truck lost control on Interstate 35 in Lakeville and rolled over, crashing into two SUVs.

A 59-year-old man driving one of the SUVs is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the pickup truck, driven by an 18-year-old Northfield woman, was traveling northbound on I-35 in the left lane when it lost control and entered the median near County Road 70. The truck then rolled over the cable median barriers and entered the southbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup truck received non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and a 28-year-old man hit during the crash also has non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time.