MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities family needs your help to bring a loved one home. Ralph Bell has been missing since Dec. 20.

The 24-year-old left his apartment in Stillwater after an argument with his girlfriend. Police later found his abandoned car, still running, on a street in Roseville.

“He’s never done anything like this before,” said Corhea Taylor, Bell’s mother.

Taylor says her oldest child is all about family.

“We normally spend holidays, birthdays, we spend all of those occasions together,” Taylor said.

Taylor says her son missed Christmas and his birthday, something she says he has never done.

He was reported missing after having an argument with his girlfriend and mother of his children.

“In the beginning, I didn’t know anything about the argument until Saturday after, you know, I just heard he was going out for a while and he’d be back – it’s just, the whole thing’s just weird to me,” Taylor said.

Stillwater police say Ralph left his apartment on Greeley Street around 10 p.m., and an hour later his car was found idling on Cope Avenue off Highway 36 in Roseville. Ralph was nowhere to be found.

“The only thing they found they say in the car is the case off of his phone,” Taylor said.

Investigators say they are concerned, have no leads and hope the public can help.

“He was a proud father. He had two beautiful daughters, he was about to have his first son which he was excited about, so him coming up missing with all this excitement in his life is just,” Taylor said.

For this mother, her son’s disappearance makes no sense. She says he typically goes to work and then home to be with family.

“I know it all began from here, me as a mother and my opinion, I really don’t think my son had the opportunity to leave here. Whatever I think happened to him happened to him from this building,” Taylor said.

Bell is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored work boots, blue jeans, a navy blue shirt with the letters “TC” on the chest and a green cargo jacket.

Authorities say they are concerned for Bell’s welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stillwater Police Department at 651-439-9381 or dial 911.