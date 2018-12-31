2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say alcohol was involved in a head-on crash Sunday in southwestern Minnesota that left an 18-year-old man dead.

The State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Highway 23 in Lyon County. A Chevy Silverado traveling south on the highway slammed head-on into a Ford F-250.

The Silverado’s driver, 18-year-old Jordan Clapsaddle, of Russell, was killed. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was found in his system.

The two people in the F-250 were not hurt.

Troopers say road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

