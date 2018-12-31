2018 In Review:The Minneapolis Miracle, the Skyscraper Racoon, and more. Relive all of 2018's highs and lows!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMHappy Together
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Abduction, Minneapolis, Missing Person
(credit: Minneapolis Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say they are searching for a 5-year-old boy after his mother took him from a Minneapolis home against a court order.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Latiena LaShaunne Shavell Smith arrived Monday afternoon at the residence of a family member who has full legal custody of the child. The family member told police Smith allegedly grabbed the child from the residence in the 3600 block of 4th Street North and fled in a vehicle described as a red, 4-door 2006 Saturn Ion.

Smith is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The child, whose name is Azherian Smith, was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say Smith has no parental rights of the child.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.