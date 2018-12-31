MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say they are searching for a 5-year-old boy after his mother took him from a Minneapolis home against a court order.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Latiena LaShaunne Shavell Smith arrived Monday afternoon at the residence of a family member who has full legal custody of the child. The family member told police Smith allegedly grabbed the child from the residence in the 3600 block of 4th Street North and fled in a vehicle described as a red, 4-door 2006 Saturn Ion.

Smith is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The child, whose name is Azherian Smith, was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say Smith has no parental rights of the child.