WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say two men were found dead Tuesday after authorities received reports of shots fired inside a home in White Bear Lake.

Officers responded to the call at the residence on the 5400 block of Centerville Road around 4 p.m. When they arrived on scene, police found individuals were exiting the home. Upon questioning them, police learned there were two additional people inside; one who allegedly possessed a gun, and another person who was bleeding.

A SWAT team then entered the home, and found the two remaining people inside had died.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are not looking for suspects, and there is no known threat to the public.

